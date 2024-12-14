Knicks rookie guard’s G-League explosion should earn him a spot in the rotation

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

With a few days in between games for the New York Knicks, the team had some of their rookies get some reps down at their G-League affiliate in Westchester, including guard Tyler Kolek, who went off in Westchester’s game on Friday as he looks to make a name for himself at the NBA level.

Knicks’ Tyler Kolek dominates in G-League game

Kolek scored 30 points, dished 10 assists, and grabbed six rebounds in Westchester’s win over the College Park Skyhawks. Additionally, many members of the NBA’s Knicks were in attendance for his great performance, including Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, and OG Anunoby.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The former Marquette product who was taken in the second round of the draft has flashed some serious playmaking potential in his brief NBA appearances. The Knicks’ bench has needs of scoring and playmaking, and Kolek could soon enough be a big solution for their second unit.

Injuries to Miles McBride and Cameron Payne have opened the door for Kolek to receive a bit of playing time this season, though he still hasn’t played a substantial amount of minutes. His best performance in the NBA came on Nov. 8 against the Milwaukee Bucks, when he scored eight points (3-for-5 FG, 2-for-4 3PT), grabbed four rebounds, and dished two assists in 16 minutes off the bench in a blowout victory at home.

Can Kolek crack the Knicks’ rotation?

Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

Head coach Tom Thibodeau has typically been reluctant to give rookies serious minutes, especially on a team with title aspirations. However, this season has seen him give rookies more of a chance, as Pacome Dadiet and Ariel Hukporti along with Kolek have been given some extra burn in games this season.

It is unlikely that Kolek will suddenly become a mainstay in the Knicks’ rotation after his great performance down in Westchester, but the performance can at least give Thibodeau a vote of confidence that Kolek is closer to being NBA-ready than he may think.