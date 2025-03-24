Knicks’ rookie guard made the most of his opportunity against the Wizards

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

New York Knicks rookie guard Tyler Kolek has not had much of an opportunity to see the floor a whole lot this season even with Jalen Brunson currently sidelined with an injury. However, he got a chance to show what he is capable of against the Washington Wizards on Saturday and did not disappoint.

Knicks’ Tyler Kolek shined against the Wizards

With Miles McBride sitting the game out with a groin injury, Cameron Payne got the start, meaning that Kolek became the primary backup guard. The second-round rookie out of Marquette shined in his action, recording four points, eight assists, and three steals in 18 minutes.

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau praised Kolek for his performance in a spot outing.

“Tyler gave us great minutes,” Thibodeau said, per John Flanigan of SNY. “We built the lead which allowed Cam to get some rest there. It was more how the team was functioning. We stayed organized and he was making the right reads — it was good to see, he’s done a good job for us.”

Kolek’s playmaking will be helpful for the Knicks

Kolek was selected by the Knicks in the second round of this past year’s draft, and he showcased his tremendous playmaking abilities during Summer League in Las Vegas. With the surplus of guards New York has on their roster, it has been tough to find Kolek consistent playing time, but with the impact he has provided during his limited action this year, he could become an important piece next season.

Kolek will likely get more court time on Tuesday against the Dallas Mavericks, as McBride is unlikely to suit up as he continues to nurse his groin injury. The Knicks will need him to contribute positively to get them a big win over a depleted Dallas team.

Kolek likely won’t be included in the playoff rotation as long as Brunson is back, but this could be the time to see what he brings to the table and how he can carve out a role for next season.