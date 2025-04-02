Knicks’ rim protecting big man has best game since returning from injury

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It has been a process for New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson to find his rhythm since returning from offseason ankle surgery, but he looked close to his old self in Tuesday night’s dominant 105-91 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson shined against the 76ers

The big man recorded 14 points, 14 rebounds, and two blocks in 21 minutes of action. He got the start in place of the injured Karl-Anthony Towns and did not disappoint, arguably posting his best game of the season thus far.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Knicks teammate Josh Hart had high praise for Robinson, who looks closer to being back to full form just in time for the postseason.

“He gave us a dominant rim presence on defense,” Hart said, via SNY. “Offensively, he’s someone who’s going to set hard screens and roll, offensive rebounding, more possessions. So, he’s a huge piece of what we’re doing, and it’s great to have him back out there.”

Robinson will be key to the Knicks’ success come playoff time

Robinson missed the first 58 games of the regular season recovering from ankle surgery he underwent in the offseason. He has dealt with several injuries over the past few seasons, but there is no denying the interior presence he provides when he is healthy.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Knicks were missing him badly throughout most of the season, as paint defense has been a glaring flaw with this current Knicks squad. His size and defense will be key for them during the playoffs, as he will be relied upon to help anchor the defense along with OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges on the perimeter.

Nevertheless, it is good to see Robinson gain his conditioning back at a time when they need it. He will have a big challenge up ahead on Wednesday when he and the Knicks face the best team in the Eastern Conference the Cleveland Cavaliers.