The New York Knicks have most of their roster filled out after re-signing Landry Shamet and bringing in Andre Drummond. They still have $6 million left in first apron space, which can be used to sign players to the veteran’s minimum.

Knicks could bring back Jordan Clarkson

Jordan Clarkson remains a free agent after spending last season with the championship winning Knicks. Clarkson wasn’t a constant fixture in the rotation, but he provided important leadership as well as being a spark off the bench when needed.

Jordan Clarkson shoots during Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

Stefan Bondy of the New York Post expressed optimism that Clarkson will return, especially after DeMar DeRozan hit the open market after his contract was bought out by the Sacramento Kings.

“Don’t know about DeRozan but I’m optimistic about Jordan Clarkson re-signing,” Bondy posted on X.

Clarkson would be a valuable player to retain

Clarkson was a valuable addition last offseason for the veteran’s minimum. He averaged 8.6 points off the bench for New York and earned his rotation spot back late in the season after improving defensively and on the offensive glass.

Jordan Clarkson controls the ball during the NBA Finals. Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

He likely wouldn’t have a sure fire spot in the rotation this time around, but he would be a great depth piece to have and would be another veteran to help provide leadership. His impact on the team was felt with his veteran presence, which was huge in their title run.

The Knicks are hoping they can bring back as much of the championship roster as possible. They already lost Mitchell Robinson to the Boston Celtics and Ariel Hukporti to the Philadelphia 76ers, so bringing Clarkson back would help maintain a sense of continuity with a team looking to repeat as champions.