Knicks reportedly want to keep Mikal Bridges long-term with extension looming

The New York Knicks went all-in last summer to acquire Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets. They did away with a stunning five first-round picks among other assets dealt, and now he will be entering a contract year that could have a major effect on the trajectory of the franchise.

Knicks want to keep Mikal Bridges long-term

Bridges is eligible for a four-year, $156 million extension this summer. Along with him, Mitchell Robinson and Karl-Anthony Towns are also eligible for long-term extensions.

Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images

One anonymous Knicks executive told Spotrac’s Keith Smith that New York wants to keep Bridges around long-term due to the huge commitment to acquiring him in the first place.

“We hope to get something done. When you make the commitment to trade for a player like we did with Mikal, you do it with the intention of them being on the team for a long time,” the executive said.

Bridges is very valuable to the Knicks

Bridges had an up-and-down season in his first year in New York, though he did show his value oftentimes throughout the year. His defensive stops to win games 1 and 2 in Boston of the Eastern Conference Semifinals showed the impact he can bring to the team.

His offense never got into rhythm throughout the season, yet he still averaged 17.6 points and shot 35.4% from three-point range. Under Mike Brown, he should be able to thrive offensively and take over as that third option they envisioned him being entering last season.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

It is still unclear if New York will extend him this offseason or the next. He could bet on himself and show that he is worth receiving the max amount for his extension, or he can sign this summer and possibly take a bit less money.

Nevertheless, committing to him long-term will affect how the team builds in the future, but it may be an investment worth taking on given what he can provide in the long run.