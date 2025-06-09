Knicks reportedly unlikely to retain free agent backup big

The New York Knicks are expected to look a bit different next season. With Tom Thibodeau out as head coach, the team will have a different feel to it for the first time in several years.

Knicks unlikely to bring back Precious Achiuwa next season

However, one of their backup players who could’ve gotten some more playing time with Thibodeau as head coach might not be with them next season. According to Newsday’s Steve Popper, Precious Achiuwa is unlikely to return as he hits free agency.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Achiuwa first came to the Knicks in late December of 2023, when he was a throw-in in the OG Anunoby trade. Achiuwa’s minutes were very inconsistent during his Knicks tenure, but he stepped up whenever his number was called.

After missing the early part of this past season with a hamstring strain, Achiuwa spent most of the season as the backup big. However, he lost his rotation spot upon Mitchell Robinson’s return, and barely saw the court during the playoffs.

Achiuwa will seek a different opportunity elsewhere

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

This season, he averaged 6.6 points and 5.6 rebounds in 56 games. He had signed a one-year deal late last offseason to come back, and there was a possibility that he would see some action on the court after being a solid depth piece the season before.

Unfortunately, he didn’t get the playing time he had hoped for under Thibodeau, and now he will seek a different opportunity elsewhere. The Knicks have the players to make up for his loss, with upcoming sophomores Pacome Dadiet and Ariel Hukporti ready to make an impact on the team.