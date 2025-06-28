Knicks reportedly reached out to Women’s NCAA champion head coach regarding vacancy

The New York Knicks’ head coaching search is heating up, and a new potential candidate has emerged in the race for a new head coach.

The Knicks are considering Dawn Staley as a head coaching candidate

According to Knicks Fan TV, New York has reached out to Women’s NCAA champion head coach Dawn Staley regarding their open head coaching job. In addition, Taylor Jenkins and Mike Brown are heading for a second round of interviews.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Staley, 55, has never coached at the NBA or WNBA level, but she has coached for 25 years in the NCAA and is regarded as one of the greatest college coaches of all-time.

She has been with the South Carolina Gamecocks Women’s team since 2008, after spending her first eight seasons with the Temple Owls. She boasts a career win percentage of .773 (647-190), and has won three national championships and 13 conference championships.

Staley has a stacked NCAA resume

Staley has also reached the NCAA tournament 19 times and the Final Four seven times. She is undoubtedly one of the greatest college coaches in basketball history, though transitioning to the NBA would be a significant change.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

However, despite not having NBA coaching experience, she has a stacked resume of success at the college level that may entice the Knicks organization to give her an opportunity.

Ultimately, Staley is not considered to be a favorite for the position at this time, but if she becomes available, expect the Knicks to jump on the opportunity.