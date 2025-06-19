Knicks reportedly met with former Kings head coach as they continue search for new coach

The New York Knicks’ head coaching search is heating up, as they have their eyes set on a few potential candidates to replace Tom Thibodeau. Their search has narrowed down to two candidates, former Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins and former Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown.

Knicks met with Mike Brown as head coaching search ramps up

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, New York’s brass met with Brown to discuss the head coaching job on Wednesday. Brown has been a leading candidate since Thibodeau was let go by the Knicks earlier this month.

The Knicks appear to be heavily interested in Brown’s services, and he could become the next guy they believe can win them a championship. New York is ready to take the next leap in terms of competitiveness after reaching the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years.

Brown’s coaching style makes up for the shortcomings of the Knicks’ offensive unit this past season. During his time with the Kings, they had a major emphasis on quick pace and three-point shooting, two things that would hugely help the Knicks, as those were their weaker areas this past season.

Brown’s resume makes him a strong candidate for New York

Brown was the coach of the Kings from 2022 to the early part of this season. He won Coach of the Year in 2023 after snapping the long-term playoff drought for the Kings and finishing with 48 regular season wins and earning the third seed in the Western Conference.

Brown has been a head coach at the NBA level for 11 seasons and has been to an NBA Finals before. In 2007, as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers, he led them to a 50-win season and an NBA Finals appearance and helped contribute to the growth of superstar LeBron James.

It is still unclear where the Knicks stand on Brown as far as becoming their next head coach, but it is clear that they value him highly enough to be strongly considering him.