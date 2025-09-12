Knicks reportedly interested in young free agent big man

The New York Knicks have had a busy week, signing both Landry Shamet and Malcolm Brogdon to non-guaranteed deals ahead of training camp. They also added sharpshooter Garrison Mathews on a training camp deal.

The Knicks are interested in Trey Jemison

While their priorities have been upgrading the backcourt, they are also looking at big men they can pursue for depth. SNY’s Ian Begley reported that free agent big man Trey Jemison is among the players they are interested in.

“The Knicks still have two open two-way spots to fill as well. They are considering players outside of the organization to fill those spots. They can carry as many as 20 players in training camp,” Begley wrote. “Big man Trey Jemison III is among the players on New York’s radar as they plan for camp, per league sources.”

Jemison has been in the NBA for just two seasons, but he is currently a free agent. The 25-year-old has spent time with the Grizzlies, Wizards, Pelicans, and Lakers in his brief career.

Last season, he appeared in 38 games for the Pelicans and Lakers. He averaged 2.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per game in those appearances.

Jemison could be a solid depth addition

The Knicks could use Jemison as key center depth. Mitchell Robinson is likely to be limited in parts of the beginning of the season, and Ariel Hukporti is the only other center they have outside of Karl-Anthony Towns.

Jemison could be a great depth piece who provides an interior presence. At 6-11 and 260 pounds, the big man brings size and strength to the table, which could help round out their depth fully if they were to bring him in.

Training camp is less than two weeks away, so it will be interesting to see who the Knicks decide to add before the start of it.