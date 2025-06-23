Knicks reportedly inquired about former Mavericks assistant to fill head coaching vacancy

The New York Knicks have been in touch with several candidates to fill their open head coaching spot. As of now, Taylor Jenkins and Mike Brown are the frontrunners, but they have checked in with several other candidates to fill the vacancy.

Knicks checked in with Mavericks assistant Sean Sweeney about the head coaching role

In other coaching news around the league, former Dallas Mavericks assistant Sean Sweeney accepted a new top assistant role on the San Antonio Spurs. According to Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News, the Knicks had previously inquired about Sweeney for their head coaching vacancy.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

“In recent days the Knicks inquired about Sweeney,” Townsend posted on X. “He’s definitely on track to becoming a head coach, has interviewed for multiple jobs.”

Sweeney does not have NBA head coaching experience, but considering how successful Dallas was during his time on Jason Kidd’s staff, he could find his way into a head coaching role soon.

The Knicks have their eyes on experienced coaches

Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

The Knicks seemingly want an experienced coach to lead the charge as they pursue a championship, which would explain why other popular assistants such as Johnnie Bryant are considered long shots to become New York’s next head coach.

Despite Sweeney taking on a different role, they should still keep their tabs on him if they feel like they could make him a head coach one day. While it is highly unlikely he would land the job for them this summer, he could be a candidate if they have another vacancy in the not-too-distant future.