Knicks reportedly floating idea of interviewing former Hornets head coach to fill vacancy

The New York Knicks’ head coaching search has now stretched into three weeks, and as of now, they still don’t have a coach in place. The Knicks have expressed interest in several candidates and have formally interviewed both Taylor Jenkins and Mike Brown.

Knicks reportedly considering an interview with James Borrego for head coaching vacancy

However, they are still looking at many other coaches to possibly target as they search for their next franchise head coach. James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reported that former Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego is among those that they have considered in recent days.

Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

“Jenkins and Brown appear to be the front-runners as of now. However, New York has tossed around the idea of speaking with James Borrego for its vacancy, per league sources. Borrego, a CAA client, is known around the league for his offensive creativity and analytics-forward approach,” Edwards wrote.

Borrego was most recently the associate head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans this past season. Before that, he had been out of coaching for two seasons after spending four seasons as head coach of the Hornets.

Borrrgo would be an interesting candidate for New York

In those four seasons, Borrego posted a 138-163 regular season record and fell short of reaching the postseason, though he did post a winning season in the 2021-22 season with Charlotte with a 43-39 record.

Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

As Edwards noted, his offensive creativity is what makes him an attractive candidate. The Knicks’ offense was not the best this past season despite having two All-Stars, so they are looking for a coach who can help maximize the talent they have on the roster.

It is unclear if Borrego will be seriously considered by New York, but expect him to be on their radar as they narrow down their coaching search.