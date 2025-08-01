Knicks reportedly discovered the fate of Bucks superstar before extending Mikal Bridges

The New York Knicks decided to lock up Mikal Bridges on a big extension for the future. After trading five first-round picks to acquire him last summer, he is now staying with them for the long haul after signing a four-year, $150 million contract extension a year before he could have hit the open market.

The Knicks found out that Giannis Antetokounmpo won’t be traded before extending Mikal Bridges

One of the hottest topics in the league this offseason is where Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will play next season, and the rumor was that New York was holding off on an extension until they got more clarity on his situation. Well, according to Hoops Wire’s Ashish Mathur, they did.

“The New York Knicks got intel that Giannis Antetokounmpo won’t request a trade from the Milwaukee Bucks before signing Mikal Bridges to an extension, an NBA source told Hoops Wire on Thursday,” Mathur wrote.

Antetokounmpo would have become the biggest star to hit the open market. The Bucks are in a situation where they are set up to be less competitive than in the past, as Damian Lillard is now gone and Myles Turner is the Bucks’ new second option.

The Knicks decided to keep Bridges long-term

New York would have had to give up a ton to bring Antetokounmpo to the Big Apple, and Bridges might have been one of those players that would have been offered. Instead, they have decided to keep Bridges around after it seems like Antetokounmpo won’t leave Milwaukee this offseason.

Keeping Bridges around allows New York to keep their main core for the next few seasons and potentially take control of the Eastern Conference. They are widely tabbed as favorites to come out of the East and reach the NBA Finals, and could finally snap their title drought next season.

Antetokounmpo would have been a home run get for the Knicks, but it would have relied on several factors for a deal to get done. Therefore, they have chosen who to keep around long-term.