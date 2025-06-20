Knicks reportedly considered a reunion with fan favorite sharpshooter

The New York Knicks will be seeking key depth pieces this summer to enhance their roster. The biggest areas that they need to address off the bench are scoring and playmaking, as they were last in bench points per game during the regular season.

Last offseason, the Knicks sacrificed depth to acquire Karl-Anthony Towns in a late-offseason blockbuster. They gave up All-NBA power forward Julius Randle and sharpshooter Donte DiVincenzo to bring in the All-Star center.

Knicks have discussed the possibility of re-acquiring Donte DiVincenzo

Losing DiVincenzo proved to be significant, as the Knicks were without a willing shooter in the backcourt who could make a tremendous difference. According to ClutchPoints’ Kris Pursiainen, New York has had thoughts of a potential reunion with DiVincenzo, but added that it was not likely.

Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

“Had heard around New Year’s that the Knicks had had internal discussions about a potential reunion with Donte DiVincenzo in this upcoming offseason but aside from things changing, as they tend to do, Jeremy makes a good case here for why you can consider that unlikely,” Pursiainen posted on X, quote tweeting a video from Knicks Film School.

DiVincenzo played with the Minnesota Timberwolves last season and provided positive production. He averaged 11.7 points and shot 39% from three in 62 games played, but it was a downtrend from his numbers in his lone season with the Knicks.

A DiVincenzo reunion is not likely

In the 2023-24 season with New York, DiVincenzo averaged 15.5 points, shot 40% from three, and set the franchise record for most three-pointers made in a season. His impact on New York was felt, with many fans upset that they let him go after just one season.

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

DiVincenzo is still on his original contract that he signed with the Knicks, a deal that has two years left on it. The Knicks are limited in terms of what they can spend on the market, so they would have to give up core pieces to bring back DiVincenzo.

While a reunion is not technically impossible, it is highly unlikely that they will go out of their way to make a splash for DiVincenzo unless the former Villanova product essentially forces his way back to New York.