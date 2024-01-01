Knicks release depth guard following OG Anunoby trade

Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks released shooting guard DaQuan Jeffries on Monday, cutting his first year short with the franchise.

A Crowded Knicks Shooting Guard Depth Chart Made Minutes Scarce For Jeffries

Ben Stinar of Fan Nation reported the transaction earlier today.

Jeffries had seen time with both the Knicks and their Westchester G League affiliate in 2023-24. Prior to that, he had played for the Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, and Memphis Grizzlies.

On the season, Jeffries barely made an impact, getting up 1.1 points and 0.5 rebounds in three minutes a night across 10 games of regular season action.

Outstanding G League Numbers Could Earn Jeffries Another Shot in the League

If his G League numbers say anything, it’s that Jeffries has the talent to be picked up by another team as a roster filler who can contribute when his number is called.

Jeffries has produced 30 points on 52.4 percent shooting from the field and 54.5 percent shooting from three-point range for the Westchester Knicks.

No matter the level of play, scoring at such a high volume while maintaining efficiency at that rate speaks to his ability to score regardless of the defense that’s put in front of him.

The Knicks releasing Jeffries freed up space on the roster after they pulled off a 3-2 trade with the Toronto Raptors for OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, and Malachi Flynn in exchange for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and a 2024 second-round pick.