Knicks’ recently signed backup center excited to play for a contender

The New York Knicks got busy at the start of the offseason. Along with signing Jordan Clarkson in free agency, they added Guerschon Yabusele and inked him to a two-year, $12 million deal in free agency.

Knicks’ Guerschon Yabusele chose New York to have a chance at a title

Yabusele was previously with the Philadelphia 76ers, who had high expectations coming into last season but faltered due to injuries to their star players. Furthermore, Yabusele didn’t receive a strong offer to return to the 76ers, which prompted him to sign elsewhere.

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Yabusele recently spoke to Eurobasket’s Arthur Puybertier about why he chose the Knicks in his free agency.

“When you look at New York, you can already see that the franchise has risen a lot in recent years,” Yabusele said. “They are conference finalists; the collective project is visible and very interesting for me. They are a very good team that plays very well together and is playing for the title! Having this goal was something important for me, I want to play for something.”

Yabusele will have a strong impact on the Knicks

Yabusele is a key signing for New York, as he will be able to provide their bench unit with a solid scorer in the frontcourt and bring some size and physicality. Last season, he averaged 11.0 points and shot 50% from the floor and 38% from three.

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

In addition, his versatility on the court gives the Knicks flexibility as to how they want to use him. He can be featured in lineups that are smaller and serve as a small-ball five, or be a part of a bigger lineup and play a hybrid forward type of role.

Regardless, Yabusele wanted to be in New York to have a chance at winning the title. The team has a realistic chance to make some serious noise next season, and Yabusele’s presence will play a big part in that.