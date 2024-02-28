Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks are desperately waiting to return to full health, and they finally received an update on OG Anunoby’s rehab from elbow surgery.

Knicks receive update on OG Anunoby’s elbow injury

The Athletic’s Shams Charania said on FanDuel TV’s “Run It Back” that Anunoby is expected to resume on-court shooting soon, with a target to return to game action within the next two to three weeks.

"I'm told [Julius Randle's] rehab is going well, his goal is still to play this season…[Mitchell Robinson] has got to keep hitting check marks, we know he's been dealing with foot issues over the course of his career…OG Anunoby, the hope is over the next 2-3 weeks he's going… pic.twitter.com/FPhlrPQsL6 — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) February 27, 2024

Head coach Tom Thibodeau followed up prior to Tuesday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans that Anunoby has yet to start shooting in practice, which has left some wondering when exactly he will be able to return to the lineup.

Tom Thibodeau says OG Anunoby has not progressed to shooting the basketball yet after his elbow surgery. Shams says the expectation is Anunoby will return to the court in 3 weeks. Hm. https://t.co/iOTXyMvG5K — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) February 27, 2024

The Knicks have missed Anunoby and Julius Randle’s presence greatly, as they are just 6-6 without them and have five of their next six games against teams with winning records. New York is just 12-22 against teams with records above .500 this season.

No major updates on Julius Randle

Not much news has come out of Randle’s rehab, but the hope remains for both him and the Knicks that the three-time All-Star can return to the court before the end of the regular season. Charania reiterated that sentiment on FanDuel TV’s “Run It Back”.

“His goal is still to play this season,” said Charania. “He has not had any setbacks yet, there’s still some check marks he has to hit in order to play again.”

Charania added that there is a strong possibility that Randle’s dislocated shoulder will not be 100% healed when he returns and that it will become something he will have to manage over the course of the remainder of the regular season and into the playoffs.

“That’s an injury that likely he’s going to be dealing with some type of ailment for the rest of the season if he does return,” said Charania.

As the Knicks enter the final stretch of the season, they will closely monitor the rehab progress of Anunoby and Randle. Until then, they will need to stay afloat in a tightening Eastern Conference playoff race to set up a deep run upon their return.

