The Knicks are holding out hope that their bench unit is about to get a much-needed shot of adrenaline. Sharpshooter Landry Shamet, who has been sidelined while rehabilitating a dislocated shoulder, is inching closer to a return, potentially within the next few weeks.

Shamet dislocated the same shoulder last season, but fortunately, the damage this time around appears to be less significant.

The 28-year-old has already resumed basketball activities, including shooting drills, though he has not yet been cleared for contact, according to the New York Post. While the team is optimistic about his progress, Shamet remains cautious, understanding that shoulder stability is critical for a player who relies so heavily on his shooting mechanics.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Confidence in the Process

Speaking before the Knicks’ 134-132 road loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, Shamet opened up about the mental and physical hurdles of rehabbing an injury he knows all too well.

“You never really know. I had a lot of confidence in the rehab I did last year, and I was able to start doing things sooner in the rehab process than I kind of expected this time,” Shamet said. “So, if anything, that kind of just reassured the importance of rehabbing right and taking care of things. That’s really the biggest thing that gave me confidence. In the middle of it, though, there’s a lot of other stuff going on and you don’t really know until — you know, trust our doctors, talk to them and get all the information you need.”

The algorithm hides the best New York Knicks news; make sure you pin Empire Sports Media on Google News so you don’t miss a beat.

A Critical Piece of the Bench Rotation

Before going down, Shamet was quietly becoming one of the Knicks’ most reliable reserves. He was averaging 9.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.2 assists across 20.9 minutes per game, providing spacing and energy for the second unit. His efficiency was a major asset, as he shot 45.2% from the field and an impressive 42.4% from downtown.

He showed exactly how explosive he can be on November 14, when he erupted for an electrifying 36-point performance to lead the Knicks to a 140–132 victory over the Miami Heat. That game served as a reminder of the microwave scoring ability he brings to the table.

Shamet was carving out a clearly defined role as a primary floor spacer off the bench, and his absence has been felt. If he can return to full strength soon, the Knicks will be adding a high-level shooter back into the mix just as the season begins to grind toward the All-Star break.