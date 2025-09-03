Knicks ranked as top team in the East in new power rankings

The New York Knicks are expected to have a big season in the 2025-26 edition. After reaching the Eastern Conference Finals last season, they made some big changes to the roster that many believe should get them to the promised land.

Knicks ranked No. 4 in USA Today power rankings

So far, they have signed Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele to add bench depth, and they hired a new head coach in Mike Brown. Following these changes, USA Today’s Lorenzo Reyes ranked them No. 4 in his latest power ranking, which is the highest ranking out of Eastern Conference teams.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

“There may be an initial assimilation period with new coach Mike Brown, but New York should rely far more on its bench. Signing Jordan Clarkson on a veteran minimum deal will bring a scoring spark off the bench,” Reyes wrote.

Their competition in the East will be the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are coming off a 64-win season and are expected to have another strong season led by their main core with Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley.

The Knicks have a legitimate opportunity to win a title

Other teams that can give the Knicks a run for their money are the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons. However, the Knicks are a much better team on paper, and anything less than a Finals appearance may be viewed as a failure by many.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

New York hasn’t won a championship since 1973, one of the longest droughts in the league. For the first time in the 21st century, they have a legitimate chance to finally snap that title drought, but everything must go right for that to happen.

The Knicks will open the regular season on Oct. 22 against the Cavaliers, so they will be tested right away as far as where they stand in the East.