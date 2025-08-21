Knicks promising sophomore guard hoping for expanded role in the 2025-26 season

New York Knicks point guard Tyler Kolek has a lot of promise as a possible long-term bench piece. The former second-round draft selection out of Marquette didn’t play a whole lot in his rookie season, but he is hoping to get an extended look with Mike Brown now as his head coach.

Knicks’ Tyler Kolek hopeful for more playing time next season

Kolek spoke about what he hopes to gain out of Year 2 on the latest episode of The Putback by SNY Knicks insider Ian Begley.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

“First year, I didn’t play as much. I played some meaningful minutes, but, obviously, you always want more,” Kolek said. “Coming into this year, just trying to earn my role, whatever the team needs me to do, just trying to prove to guys that I can be out there, I can be out on the floor, I can impact winning.”

Kolek has a lot of potential as a strong playmaker, but the Knicks have a surplus of guards ahead of him on the roster. Jalen Brunson and Miles McBride serve as the main guards, and Jordan Clarkson and Josh Hart could also provide some minutes as the main facilitators.

Kolek still has skills to develop

That leaves Kolek as an odd man out, as there is no clear lane for ample playing time. Furthermore, he still has a lot of skills that need to be developed after a rough Summer League stint, so he could wind up spending some time in the G-League once again next season.

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Knicks are in a position where their main priorities are less on developing young players and more on going full throttle for a championship push. The team has the roster capable of snapping the title drought, so Kolek will have to show rapid growth to get a significant look in his second NBA season.

Nevertheless, the upside for Kolek is there; it is just up to him to show off what he can bring to a championship-level team to get the opportunity he wants to have.