Knicks predicted to win East by The Athletic

The New York Knicks are about to embark on perhaps their biggest season of the century. After reaching the Eastern Conference Finals last season, many are expecting them to improve on that, which means an NBA Finals appearance at minimum.

The Athletic predicts Knicks to win East

The Athletic’s NBA staff is also expecting big things out of New York this year.

“I don’t know if the Knicks can beat whoever comes out of the West, but they should win the East. A healthy Knicks team is the best one left standing, as of right now. If they buy into Mike Brown’s teachings, they’ll be the standard in the East,” The Athletic article read.

The only other team that is truly in the Knicks way of winning the East is the Cleveland Cavaliers. Cleveland won 64 games last season and dominated the regular season, but they fizzled out in the second round of the playoffs.

The Knicks are set up for a huge season

The Orlando Magic can also creep past the Knicks, but their roster is much more new, meaning that they still have chemistry to develop. New York is returning all five starters and their key bench pieces, while also adding Guerschon Yabusele and Jordan Clarkson.

Furthermore, they made a significant head coaching change by replacing Tom Thibodeau with Mike Brown. The expectation now is that their offense will be maximized and they can get the most out of Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.

A lot will have to go right for New York this year, and staying healthy will be the most important. Nevertheless, big things are expected out of this group this season.