Knicks predicted to sign former No. 1 overall pick in free agency

The New York Knicks have been linked to free agent guard Ben Simmons all offseason, with New York having expressed great interest in bringing in the former All-Star on a veteran’s minimum contract.

Knicks predicted to sign Ben Simmons in free agency

Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus gave a prediction for each remaining free agent’s landing spot, and he predicted that Simmons will ultimately wind up with the Knicks.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

“Simmons is a versatile defender and playmaker, though his lack of three-point shooting limits some fits. Multiple teams are potential destinations, as B/R recently noted,” Pincus wrote. “Prediction: The Sacramento Kings are a viable option, but pencil in Simmons for the New York Knicks on a minimum deal.”

Simmons doesn’t have the best fit on the Knicks, as his inability to stretch the floor may not bode well for new head coach Mike Brown. Brown’s coaching style heavily revolves around shooting and floor spacing, and Simmons is unable to provide much offensively.

Simmons can have a strong impact in some areas

However, that wouldn’t make him a bad addition, as he is still able to defend and make plays at a high level. Last season with the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers, the former No. 1 overall pick averaged 5.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists, showcasing that he can still be versatile and provide a positive impact in several areas.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

On the Knicks, he could be useful in situations that require more size and defense, and he can also serve as an insurance policy in both the frontcourt and backcourt.

New York has expressed interest in several free agents, and Simmons has been linked to them the most. Time will tell if he will suit up for a title-contending Knicks team this fall.