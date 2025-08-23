Knicks predicted to reach Finals by former All-Star power forward

The New York Knicks have super high expectations one season after reaching the Eastern Conference Finals. The team addressed its biggest weaknesses this summer by signing two new free agents for the bench and bringing in a new head coach in Mike Brown.

Former All-Star has Knicks reaching the Finals

Many have the Knicks making a legitimate run at a title next season with the East being wide open. One of those people is former six-time All-Star Blake Griffin, who predicted that New York and the Denver Nuggets would meet in the Finals.

“I’ll give you a hot take. I think Denver got better this summer. Denver took Oklahoma City to seven games. I think Denver gets to the Finals,” Griffin said. “New York or Cleveland in the East. I’ll take New York. Maybe they learned from some mistakes and they make a few tweaks… I will go with the Knicks [versus] Denver in the Finals,” Griffin said on Post Moves with Candace Parker.

The Nuggets nearly defeated the eventual champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, in the second round of the playoffs last season. They fell to them in seven games, but they gave them the toughest fight until the Indiana Pacers also pushed Oklahoma City to seven games in the Finals.

The Knicks have a big opportunity next season

The Knicks also had a wild run of their own, which was amplified when they stunningly took down the 2024 champion Boston Celtics in six games of the second round. That series victory showcased their potential, and it’s a big reason why many believe they can finally end their title drought very soon.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

A lot of things need to go right for them, though, as they are not a perfect team. There are still questions about how Brown will fit as their new coach, as well as questions about whether or not Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns are truly a championship duo.

Despite that, the potential is there, and if everything does fall into place next season, then Griffin’s prediction could become a reality.