Knicks predicted to miss out on former 6MOY in free agency

The New York Knicks still have not signed a player to their final roster spot. With only a few weeks left in the offseason, the free agent market is sure to heat up as the new season approaches.

Knicks predicted to miss out on Malcolm Brogdon

One of the players they have been linked to is free agent Malcolm Brogdon, who could be a perfect fit for them. However, Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus predicts that New York will miss out on signing him and that he will sign with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

“Several teams could use help at guard, such as the Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, and New York Knicks,” Pincus wrote. “Prediction: Brogdon joins the Timberwolves, giving support behind Mike Conley.”

The Knicks have a surplus of guards on their roster, but bringing in depth to support the current group could be ideal. Brogdon is one of the more efficient scorers in the league, and he is just two seasons removed from winning the league’s Sixth Man of the Year award when he was with the Boston Celtics.

Knicks may need to target other free agents

Last season, Brogdon was limited to just 24 games, but he averaged 12.7 points and 4.1 assists in those games. His shooting splits were rather low at just 43% from the field and 28% from three, but injuries can be attributed to those struggles.

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

He would be a great fit in the Knicks’ bench thanks to his scoring ability, but they may need to pivot towards other free agents and have backup plans in case Brogdon does sign elsewhere.

New York will keep their eyes on Brogdon as well as other free agents as the offseason hits the final stretch.