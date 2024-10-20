Knicks’ Precious Achiuwa to miss start of the regular season with hamstring strain

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks’ rotation took a massive blow before the season opener, as the team announced Sunday that backup big man Precious Achiuwa has a left hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated in 2-4 weeks.

The Knicks’ bench got a lot thinner with Precious Achiuwa going down

Achiuwa suffered the injury late in Friday’s preseason finale against the Washington Wizards. This is undoubtedly a massive setback for the Knicks’ bench, a unit that was already depleted after they traded Donte DiVincenzo in the Karl-Anthony Towns deal.

Achiuwa had a very strong preseason and was set up to have a big role this season in the second unit. Last week against the Charlotte Hornets, Achiuwa recorded 20 points on 8-for-15 shooting (2-for-3 from three) and snagged 16 rebounds.

This is the second injury to a Knicks center before the season began, as Mitchell Robinson is still recovering from offseason ankle surgery and will not return until 2025 at the earliest. The bench will also be missing Landry Shamet for some time, who was waived following a shoulder injury but could be back with the team later this year. Now, the Knicks will be ultra-reliant on Towns to fill in most of the minutes at the center position to begin the new season.

Jericho Sims and Ariel Hukporti could fill in for Achiuwa’s spot in the rotation

The most likely candidates to replace Achiuwa in the rotation are Jericho Sims and rookie center Ariel Hukporti. Both centers had solid preseason campaigns and could help fill in the void that will be left by Achiuwa’s absence.

Hukporti is currently on a two-way deal but could get his contract converted to a standard NBA deal. His on-court performance already had him in a great position to get one, but the odds are more in his favor following the injury to Achiuwa.

Achiuwa signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Knicks in the offseason after spending last season with the Raptors and Knicks. He came over to New York in the OG Anunoby trade and filled in nicely for the injured stars last season. In 49 games with the Knicks last season, he averaged 7.6 points. 7.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.