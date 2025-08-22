Knicks potential free agent target cleared of wrongdoing following federal investigation

A top free agent target for the New York Knicks could now find himself back on the market. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported early Friday morning that former Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley is no longer a target in the Eastern District of New York’s federal gambling investigation.

Knicks among teams that did background work on Malik Beasley

This news could reopen his free agency after it hit a long pause following the initial investigation earlier this summer. SNY’s Ian Begley reported that the Knicks were among the teams that conducted background work on the situation and determined how likely or unlikely it was for him to get suspended.

The Knicks can only offer a veteran’s minimum contract at this point, and Begley noted that as something that could affect their chances at signing Beasley in free agency.

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

“I would assume Beasley garners strong interest from teams with more to offer than a veteran’s minimum. Salary cap guru [Keith Smith] notes that DET can offer Beasley $7.2M. Some other teams still have some or all of the taxpayer MLE. Beasley had a 3-year, $42M deal lined up with DET before reports of federal investigation emerged. Beasley hasn’t been arrested or charged with anything to date,” Begley posted on X.

Unless the Knicks make some trades, it will be highly unlikely that they will be afford Beasley. The idea of doing so is not totally out of the realm, but it’s also not likely to happen.

The Knicks already have a deep enough team

New York already addressed their bench scoring woes by signing Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele at the beginning of the free agency period. It is more likely that the team uses its last roster spot to add someone via a veteran’s minimum, and Beasley is likely to earn more than that.

Last season with the Pistons, Beasley established himself as one of the top shooters in the league. He averaged 16.3 points per game and shot 42% from three, and finished second in total three-pointers made with 319. Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves was the only player who made more with 320.

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Knicks probably aren’t prepared to break up the team when they are currently good enough to win a title. The team is looking to take steps forward, and they would have to sacrifice important pieces on their roster to afford a deal for Beasley.

While he would be a highly valuable addition to the team, it is highly unlikely that he will be playing in the Big Apple next season.