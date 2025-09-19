Knicks point guard praises Karl-Anthony Towns’ teamwork

New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson recognized teammate Karl-Anthony Towns for the unique factors that he brings to their unit.

Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns a joy for Jalen Brunson to battle with

Per Posting and Toasting’s Antonio Losada, Brunson had this to say about what makes Towns a force:

“Having him as a teammate has been really fun. I think that gets overlooked how good of a teammate he is. Obviously, he’s a great player and what he does on the court. But the teammate he is and what he brings to the locker room for us is special,” Brunson said.

The esteem that the Villanova product views Towns in is mutual. Ahead of the 2024-25 campaign, the veteran center stated that he was unfazed about just how good Brunson was as a player, as he acknowledged the seven-year floor general as being among the upper crust of players in the league.

As for the present, Towns proved to be unselfish with the basketball in 2024-25. The Kentucky product’s dazzling passes put his teammates in great positions to score.

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Knicks: Towns’ leadership has been raved about for years

Towns also carried his appearance in the Western Conference Finals in 2024 into the 2025 postseason. That allowed him to lead New York to the Conference Finals in the East.

The 29-year-old is no stranger to raves from his teammates in addition to coaches. Towns’ head coach from Minnesota, Chris Finch, said this about his former best player, per The Minnesota Star Tribune’s Chris Hine:

“It points to really what a great person he is in terms of — he’s referred to himself as a servant leader,” Finch said in response to Towns creating harmony in the beginning of their player-coach tenure.

Thus, the former 3-Point Contest champion will have more chances to show his model leadership in the new campaign with a host of fresh faces that will follow his lead in New York. Towns, coupled with Brunson, will need to work well for the team to vie for a Finals win.