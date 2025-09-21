Knicks players were ready for head coaching change following last season

The New York Knicks made a significant head coaching change earlier this summer when they replaced Tom Thibodeau with Mike Brown. The move came as a shock to many, considering that they are coming off their most successful season in 25 years.

Knicks players did not push for a Tom Thibodeau return

However, it appears that most of the players were ready for a new voice. Ian Begley of SNY reported that there was no significant push to keep Thibodeau around following the conclusion of last season.

“Josh Hart was very close to Tom Thibodeau, these guys loved Tom Thibodeau, but none of them said ‘Hey, Tom has to be the coach here’ or ‘I’m leaving,’” Begley said on SiriusXM NBA Radio. “If that happened, maybe Tom Thibodeau is still here.”

Thibodeau coached the Knicks for five seasons, reaching the postseason in four of those seasons. His arrival in 2020 was significant to the franchise’s turnaround after being one of the worst teams in the league for the previous seven seasons.

While he helped shift the culture of the organization and establish a winning environment, it was time to move on. Thibodeau’s lack of willingness to adjust is ultimately what cost them an opportunity to win the title last season, and the Knicks are ready for a younger voice who can resonate with the players a bit more.

Mike Brown could lead the Knicks to the promised land

Brown is a strong hire given his resume in the league. He has been in coaching circles for nearly two decades and has a strong coaching record of 454-304.

Furthermore, Brown has experience coaching some of the best players to ever play the game, most notably LeBron James and Kobe Bryant. Brown has also coached at nearly every phase of a team, from coaching teams fighting for the lottery to coaching a team to the NBA Finals.

New York is hoping to achieve the latter this season, as they are expected to take big steps forward led by Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. The Eastern Conference is going to be much weaker this upcoming season, so New York wants to take full advantage and ensure it continues to raise their ceiling.