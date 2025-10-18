Knicks plan to waive impressive sharpshooter ahead of roster deadline

The New York Knicks had to make a very tough decision ahead of Saturday’s roster deadline as they prepare for the regular season.

Knicks waive Garrison Mathews

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, the team is planning to waive Garrison Mathews ahead of Saturday’s deadline. Mathews joined the Knicks on a non-guaranteed deal and was impressive during preseason.

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Mathews did not appear in the preseason finale against the Charlotte Hornets, which became a strong indicator of his dismissal. He appeared in the previous four games and averaged 6.8 points and shot 41.2% from three.

This move would indicate that Landry Shamet will earn the team’s final roster spot. They were initially searching for trades to possibly make to open up space for two veterans, but Malcolm Brogdon’s abrupt retirement changed those plans.

The Knicks will move on from Mathews

Rather than freeing up a spot for Mathews on the roster, the team opted to waive him and give Shamet the final roster spot. Pacome Dadiet and Tyler Kolek were among the players who were being considered for trades throughout the preseason, but it would now appear that their spot on the roster is safe.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

As for Mathews, he will garner interest from other teams in need of shooting and should find himself back in the league very soon after an impressive preseason showing.

New York liked Mathews and would have liked to keep him around, but financial restrictions and the surplus