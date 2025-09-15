Knicks plan to bring in 2 frontcourt players for workouts this week

The New York Knicks are not done looking for potential free agents to sign. They are bringing in a handful of players for workouts this week after signing Malcolm Brogdon and Landry Shamet last week.

Knicks to bring in Alex Len and Trey Jemison III for a workout

The New York Post’s Stefan Bondy reported Sunday that, along with guard Dennis Smith Jr., they plan to bring in two other frontcourt pieces for workouts as well.

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

“The Knicks are also working out free agent frontcourt players, sources told The Post, including Alex Len and Trey Jemison III,” Bondy wrote. “NBA teams can bring as many as 21 players into training camp, and the Knicks have only 12 on guaranteed contracts.”

Len and Jemison have both bounced around teams over the past few seasons, but both could be crucial depth pieces to have on the roster. The Knicks don’t have much frontcourt depth behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson, and there is a possibility that those two will start together.

The Knicks could use extra center depth

Therefore, they would want to add another big man to be a depth piece. If Robinson and Towns were to both start, Ariel Hukporti would be their only backup center, with no true depth piece behind him.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

That’s where Len or Jemison could become useful, especially with Mitchell Robinson’s injury history. Robinson will likely be limited at the beginning of the season, so they will want to have insurance in the event that he goes down and misses time with another injury.

Training camp starts in less than two weeks, and the Knicks could have a wide variety of free agents competing for roster spots by the time it rolls around.