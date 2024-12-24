Knicks plan to bring back sharpshooter on two-way contract

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Just days after being waived, the New York Knicks are bringing back sharpshooter Matt Ryan on a two-way contract, per Fred Katz of The Athletic. The corresponding move to create room for Ryan is that New York will waive guard Boo Buie, who had not appeared in a game for them.

Ryan had only appeared sporadically for the Knicks, mostly in garbage time before he was waived to create room for Landry Shamet earlier this week. Shamet was originally on a non-guaranteed deal with the Knicks before dislocating his shoulder in the preseason, which he has since recovered from and immediately signed a one-year deal with New York.

Ryan, 27, has been in the NBA for four seasons and has spent time with the Celtics, Lakers, Timberwolves, Pelicans, and the Knicks. He is a career 39.7% shooter from three-point range.

Matt Ryan could be useful one day

This season, he averages just 1.7 points in nine appearances with the Knicks. Being on a two-way contract allows Ryan to continue his development in the G-League, where he has occasionally been sent on assignment throughout the season.

This signing also indicates that they view Ryan pretty highly, as his lights-out shooting could be useful off the bench someday. He could also be used if the bench suffers another injury. They have already had instances where Miles McBride, Cameron Payne, and Precious Achiuwa have all missed time this season.

Other than that, he likely won’t see the floor a whole lot with the Knicks as he continues to develop his skillset. Nevertheless, it is good to see a New York native return to his hometown, even if it is just in a two-way capacity.