Knicks pick up second-year forward’s team option

The New York Knicks have shown their commitment to developing Pacome Dadiet, and now he will remain with the team for the majority of his rookie contract. Following yesterday’s game against the Chicago Bulls, the Knicks picked up the 2026-27 rookie scale team option on him, per SNY’s Ian Begley.

Knicks pick up Pacome Dadiet’s team option

Dadiet was drafted by the Knicks in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft. His playing time on the court has been spotty, but he has a ton of upside at just 20 years of age.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

He is a 6-8 forward who has shown the capability of being a serviceable rotation player. His best traits are defense and three-point shooting, two things that can be valuable to the team if he can develop them to a high level.

Dadiet was a part of some interesting conversations at the end of the preseason, as there was a chance that he was going to be traded to open up cap space. Malcolm Brogdon’s sudden retirement changed that, and Dadiet stayed put.

Keeping Dadiet around is the right choice

Now, he is officially locked in with the team for the next two seasons at the very least. He still has a lot of skills to develop, but the potential to be a key piece on a contending team is very real.

Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

Keeping him around may be the wise decision, as it is too soon to give up on a player with high upside at such a young age. He may not receive a ton of playing time this season, but observing a team with championship aspirations is still huge for his development.

Additionally, Dadiet will serve as a key depth piece in case his name gets called in the event of injuries or other circumstances.