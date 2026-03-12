The New York Knicks have massive expectations for this year’s playoffs. That is no secret. After reaching the Eastern Conference Finals last season, many expect them to take another step forward this year, which would mean an appearance in the NBA Finals.

They showed a potential to make a deep run during the in-season tournament this year, going through a gauntlet to win the NBA Cup. But that is a much different scenario than the playoffs, and New York’s road to a title will not be easy.

Despite the tough competition, the pressure is all on New York to pounce. Knicks owner James Dolan said to ESPN’s Vincent Goodwill that they “absolutely” need to at least reach the finals this year.

“We want to get to the Finals. And we should win the Finals… Getting to the Finals, we absolutely got to do,” Dolan said.

The Knicks have the capability to win the East

New York currently has a 42-25 record and sits third in the Eastern Conference. They are two games behind the Boston Celtics for the second seed and a game and a half ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers, who currently sit fourth.

The Knicks have a very light schedule to close out the season, so they have an opportunity to finish strong and enter the playoffs with a favorable seed. New York needs to aim to get home court advantage throughout the playoffs, as they are a much better team at home than on the road this season.

They have handled some tough teams this year, including blowout wins against the Celtics, Spurs, and Nuggets. However, they have also struggled badly against the Detroit Pistons, who look to be the team to beat in the East.

The Knicks also need to find some consistency. Though they have been one of the best teams in the league, consistency on both ends has been an issue at times, and they’ll need to be a more consistent team if they want to go on a deep playoff run.