Knicks’ owner intent on keeping star core together for title quest

New York Knicks owner James Dolan does not intend to continue re-tooling his star-studded ensemble as the franchise chases a championship.

Knicks: James Dolan envisions star core staying together

According to Posting and Toasting’s Antonio Losada, Dolan believes in his core troops, spearheaded by All-Stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson:

“We have a team that’s going to be together for a while,” Dolan said. “So we’re going to play a bunch of seasons together. You take a look at teams like Boston that have played together, they get to draw off something that they built off that period of time.In order to do that, the first thing you have to have is belief that you can win, that you can win the championship. You really, really believe that.”

Knicks: Current lineup has championship potential

The Knicks have a foundation that can be built upon for championship success. While New York will certainly need more bench offense and ancillary reinforcements at point guard and center, their main guys are stout.

The concern with this iteration of the Knicks is their inability to win against the creme of the crop in the NBA. They are 0-7 against the top three teams in the league in the Cleveland Cavaliers, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Boston Celtics. They are also winless against title threats the likes of the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Laker,s and Los Angeles Clippers.

That, coupled with Mikal Bridges’ sporadic struggles has called into question if they can finally breakthrough out the East this year. Nevertheless, the Knicks have a duo that combines for roughly 50 PPG in Towns and Brunson.

Knicks’ main talents are largely locked down for long-term

New York has elite perimeter defense and enough size to contend. All but one of their starters are also under contract for at least three more seasons. Thus, the Knicks, who have worked hard over the last two seasons to transform their roster, could realize their championship hopes if they stick with the troops they have.