The New York Knicks will wait to raise a championship banner, which they hope to do after June, when they hope to win an NBA title. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Knicks have chosen not to hang a banner at Madison Square Garden following their NBA Cup title win.

In the three years of the Cup’s existence, the Knicks became the first team to not hang a banner following the win. The Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers did so when they won the cup over the last two years.

SNY’s Ian Begley cited that the reason behind the decision is because of their bigger goals in mind. The team is hoping to win an NBA championship in the summer, and that is where their focus will remain going forward.

“NYK doesn’t want to diminish accomplishment but has bigger goals in mind, winning title in June, source said. NYK is very proud of players & staff winning NBA Cup and will celebrate players/acknowledge title on Friday, giving home fans chance to congratulate players, source said,” Begley posted on X.

The Knicks secured their first NBA Cup title on Tuesday after they defeated the San Antonio Spurs 124-113. Jalen Brunson was named Cup MVP after he averaged 33.2 points across six Cup games, and he scored 25 points in the title game against the Spurs.

While the win won’t count in the standings, the game still had a lot of meaning. With New York chasing a championship this season, they wanted to put the league on notice by getting a big win against a good team out West in the Spurs, and they did just that.

They will hope to raise a more significant banner next year after hopefully winning an NBA championship. They will resume the regular season on Thursday with a playoff rematch against the Indiana Pacers on the road.