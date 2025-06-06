Knicks’ open HC job turned down by Hall of Fame college coach

As the New York Knicks continue their search for a new head coach, some potential candidates have made it known where they stand with regard to the opportunity to be their next franchise head coach.

Rick Pitino turns down opportunity to coach Knicks

Some candidates have already distanced themselves from the opportunity, including Hall of Famer and current St. John’s University head coach Rick Pitino. The former Knicks coach spoke on WFAN about the job opening and rejected any notion that he would accept a return to New York.

Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

“I can assure you that a 73-year-old is not coaching 100 games anymore,” Pitino told WFAN’s Sal Licata and Brandon Tierney (h/t Roger Rubin of Newsday). “I would never wish myself that.”

Pitino has coached the Red Storm at St. John’s for the past three seasons. This past year, they were one of the best teams in the country and won the Big East Conference.

Pitino could have been a solid option for New York

Pitino, whose St. John’s team plays some of their home games at Madison Square Garden, also coached the Knicks previously. From 1987-89, he coached New York and led them to two playoff appearances in three seasons.

After that, he entered the college scene and has established a Hall of Fame resume. He has won two NCAA championships and reached seven final fours, making for one of the greatest basketball coaches in the history of the sport.

It would have been a great time for Pitino to come back to New York and lead a team with title hopes, but the mounting pressure that will come with the job has swayed some big names away. Their search will continue as they might need to look elsewhere than the college route.