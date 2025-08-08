Knicks on the verge of adding Summer League champion coach to coaching staff

The New York Knicks are on the verge of making another crucial coaching hire as they look to fill out new head coach Mike Brown’s coaching staff.

Knicks close to adding Chris Jent to coaching staff

According to Frank Isola, the Knicks and Charlotte Hornets assistant coach Chris Jent are close to an agreement to join the staff. Isola added that Jent would become the team’s offensive coordinator upon being hired.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Jent spent last season as an assistant with the Hornets and was the head coach of their Summer League squad that won the championship in Las Vegas last month. He has 17 years of experience as an assistant coach and 18 games of head coaching experience at the NBA level.

Jent could be a strong fit for Brown’s staff, as he is an offensive-minded coach who can help lift Brown’s spacing-heavy philosophy. Jent has worked with Brown in the past during their time together in Cleveland with the Cavaliers, including the 2007 NBA Finals team.

Jent will be a valuable addition to the coaching staff

Jent has also coached with the Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic, Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, and Los Angeles Lakers. In his 18 games as a head coach with the Magic, he posted a 5-13 record.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

New York is looking to revamp their offense after it endured big struggles in the latter portion of last season. To address that, they signed Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele, along with hiring Brown, and now they appear to have a coach in place to help run the offense led by Jalen Brunson.

As they fill out the rest of the coaching staff, the organization has its sights set on winning a championship this year