The New York Knicks are going to be without forward OG Anunoby for quite some time. He suffered a left hamstring strain on Friday against the Miami Heat that will sideline him for at least two weeks before he is reevaluated, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Knicks will be missing a key piece for a while

Losing him for a significant amount of time is a major blow to the Knicks’ defensive identity. Anunoby was on track to potentially land his first All-Star appearance of his career, as he was playing at a very high level on both ends of the floor.

Without him, their defense takes a massive hit, as their top perimeter defender will now be out of action for quite some time. Additionally, they will be without an elite three-point shooter and a capable high-level scorer.

So how will the Knicks try to replace Anunoby’s production? For starters, it will be impossible for someone to truly replicate the type of value Anunoby provides each game, as he is an elite-level wing who has one-of-a-kind abilities defensively.

However, they do have players capable of providing a steady impact on both ends to help absorb his loss. Landry Shamet figures to be a leading candidate to take Anunoby’s place in the starting lineup, given what he has provided lately.

Landry Shamet would be a solid candidate to replace Anunoby

Shamet is coming off a career night for him, as he scored a career-high 36 points, including 30 in the second half, to propel the Knicks to a statement victory over the Heat on Friday. His performance is a part of a string of very solid outings from Shamet this season, and his impact off the bench has been terrific.

Shamet would be the best option to enter the starting five for a few reasons. One being that the scoring ability is there and he can provide proper floor spacing, and two being that he is an active defender who can give other teams fits.

He won’t be able to perfectly replace Anunoby’s production, but he can provide a consistent impact on both ends to keep the team in a good place while he is out.

It is still unclear if head coach Mike Brown will roll with Shamet in Anunoby’s place on Monday when they head out on the road to take on the Heat. More will be known about the lineups shortly before tip-off, which is set for 7:30 PM EST.