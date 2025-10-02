Knicks’ OG Anunoby to miss preseason opener with hand injury

The New York Knicks will be without their defensive stalwart, OG Anunoby, for the first game of the preseason in Abu Dhabi against the Philadelphia 76ers. Stefan Bondy of the New York Post reported that coach Mike Brown said Anunoby will be out of action Thursday with a sprained hand.

Knicks’ OG Anunoby is dealing with a sprained hand

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

More details about his injury are unknown, but the hope is that the team is just being precautionary about his injury and not rushing him onto the court until he is 100% healthy.

In his place, Pacome Dadiet is expected to get the start. In addition, Mitchell Robinson will start at center for the preseason opener, in what could be an indication of who will be in the starting five when the regular season begins.

Knicks need Anunoby to be healthy

Anunoby is a very important piece for New York, as he is their best perimeter defender and third-best scoring option. Last season, he averaged 18 points and 1.5 steals per game, showcasing his tremendous two-way ability.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Anunoby stayed relatively healthy last season after missing a bunch of time in 2024 with various injuries. Last season, he appeared in 74 games, which tied a career-high that he set back in his rookie season while with the Toronto Raptors.

His impact is a huge reason why they were able to go on a deep run to the Eastern Conference Finals last season. They will need him healthy if they wish to replicate that success once again.