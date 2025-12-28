The New York Knicks survived a roaring comeback by the Atlanta Hawks after leading by 18 at one point on Saturday. The reason they were able to hold on and win? The clutch defensive performance from OG Anunoby.

Knicks’ OG Anunoby made big time plays in the clutch

Anunoby was huge in the final minute. He grabbed the offensive rebound which led to a foul with the Knicks down by 1, and he knocked down both free throws to give them the lead back 126-125.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Then, on the next possession, Anunoby intercepted a short pass from Trae Young, trying to force it to Jalen Johnson in the final seconds. Anunoby would be fouled and knock down what would be the game-sealing free throws, allowing the Knicks to hold on and win by a score of 128-125.

“I’ve said this to him. OG’s an All-Star if he wants to be. He, at his size, his length, his strength, his athleticism, his feel, he can do so much out there. He just has to impose his will on the game every single play. He was fabulous. In the clutch, he was awesome. Awesome,” head coach Mike Brown said (h/t Posting and Toasting).

Anunoby is incredibly valuable to the Knicks’ success

It wasn’t the best offensive night from Anunoby, as he shot just 3-for-10 from the field and scored 15 points. However, he didn’t let it affect his defense, which is what makes him so valuable for New York.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Anunoby has consistently found a way to make winning plays on both ends of the floor. Without his impact down the stretch, the Knicks don’t avoid what would’ve been an awful collapse.

Anunoby and the Knicks will look to continue their hot stretch on Monday, when they head to New Orleans to take on the Pelicans.