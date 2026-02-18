The New York Knicks got good news coming out of the All-Star break. According to SNY’s Ian Begley, OG Anunoby returned to practice in full on Wednesday and told reporters he will be good to go against the Detroit Pistons on Thursday.

Knicks to get OG Anunoby back vs. Pistons

Anunoby had missed the team’s previous four games with a toenail uvulsion, which he later confirmed that the entire toenail was removed and is still growing back. He is officially deemed questionable for Thursday, but is expected to return barring any setbacks.

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Getting Anunoby back is huge for the team, as with the recent additions of Jose Alvarado and Jeremy Sochan tightening up the defense, getting their best perimeter defender back on the floor will be a huge boost for the team.

He’ll have his work cut out for him right away, as he will likely be tasked with defending Cade Cunningham against a scrappy Pistons team on Thursday. Anunoby has been a huge part of the Knicks’ recent success and is a big reason why they have the No. 1 defensive rating in the NBA since Jan. 21.

The Knicks will be tested right away

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

New York has won 10 of their last 12 games and they will look to continue that. Getting Anunoby back for Detroit is huge, as the Knicks have been blown out by the Pistons twice this season, so they will be looking to make a statement fresh out of the break.

The Knicks have no other injuries outside of Miles McBride, who will miss significant time after undergoing core muscle surgery. For the first time in quite some time, they’ll have a mostly healthy rotation.