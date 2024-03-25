Knicks’ OG Anunoby ruled out Monday against Pistons

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks will be without OG Anunoby against the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. SNY’s Ian Begley broke the news via X on Sunday:

Knicks are listing OG Anunoby as out for Monday's game against Detroit. Counting Monday, Anunoby will have missed four games due to what the Knicks say is injury maintenance on his surgically-repaired right elbow. Anunoby had surgery to address the elbow ailment in early… — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) March 24, 2024

The Knicks enjoyed a strong 3-game stretch with Anunoby back in the lineup before the injury

Anunoby has been out since the aftermath of New York’s March 16 win over the Sacramento Kings after re-aggravating his surgically-repaired right elbow. In that time, the Knicks have gone 2-1 with wins over the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets as well as a loss to the defending champion Denver Nuggets.

Anunoby has no timetable for return as Knicks season winds down

On the season, the reigning NBA steals leader is averaging 14.9 points, and 4.3 rebounds per game. He’s also putting up 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game in his Knicks tenure. The 26-year-old has had a profound impact on the Knicks since joining the team and has helped them put together another strong three-game stretch upon his short-lived return.

There is no firm timetable for Anunoby’s return. The Knicks (42-28) have 12 more games left to play in the regular season. They’ve already clinched a postseason berth and will look to hang on to their slim half-game lead over the Orlando Magic (42-29) for the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference until their perimeter defensive anchor returns.