Knicks’ OG Anunoby has another stelllar performance against the Kings

Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby is having one of his best two-way stretches of the season, which is coming at a great time given that they will be without Jalen Brunson for the foreseeable future.

Knicks’ OG Anunoby was phenomenal against the Kings

Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Anunoby was huge on both ends of the floor in Monday night’s 133-104 blowout win over the Sacramento Kings. He recorded 24 points (7-for-15 FG, 3-for-7 3PT), seven rebounds, eight assists, and five steals on the night.

His efforts on both ends sparked the Knicks and helped them snap their losing skid. New York made 22 three-pointers in the win and also recorded 13 steals. For the first time in what felt like an eternity, the Knicks showed some semblance of being a true contender, and they did it all without Brunson.

Anunoby will be crucial for the Knicks with Brunson out

Anunoby has now scored 20 or more points in four of his last five games. In that same stretch, he is averaging 21.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.8 steals, and a block per game while also shooting 38.6% from three.

Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Knicks need Anunoby to keep this up while they don’t have Brunson on the floor. New York signed Anunoby to a massive five-year, $212 million contract in the offseason because of the impact that he brings on both sides of the ball, and he put that on full display against Sacramento.

New York still has a lot to prove down the final stretch of the season, particularly if they can be on the same level as the likes of the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers. Anunoby will make a big difference for them if they wish to be on their level heading into the postseason.