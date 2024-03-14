Knicks’ OG Anunoby bounces back from injury with stellar performance vs 76ers

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

OG Anunoby picked up right where he left off when he rejoined the New York Knicks’ lineup on Wednesday. The seven-year NBA veteran reclaimed his starting role and played 29 minutes in the Knicks’ huge 106-79 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. He put up 14 points, four rebounds and two assists on the night.

Knicks: OG Anunoby is feeling healthy after elbow ailment

After missing 17 consecutive games, Anunoby said this to SNY’s Phillip Martinez about the state of his elbow following the win:

“I think it’s a lot better than it was in the month of January,” Anunoby said. “I’m happy. It should get better and better … (I) missed playing here, missed the fans, missed my teammates. It was a great feeling for sure.”

Anunoby did not look as if he missed over a month of action. The former 2019 champion shot 6-11 from the field and connected on 40 percent of his threes.

Anunoby’s strong individual play impacted the Knicks’ win over the Sixers in more ways than one

The Knicks looked improved with him on the floor. Not only did they get back at the Sixers for a loss in the first of their two-game set, they also played strong defense.

The reigning NBA steals leader finished as a +28 on the game. His effect on both ends was and will be invaluable to New York’s Finals chase as the 2023-24 season bears its finals stretch.