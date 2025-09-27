Knicks’ oft-injured center can ‘win a game on his own’

Every great team has that one player whose impact goes far beyond the box score. For the New York Knicks, that player might be Mitchell Robinson. His ability to dominate games through defense and offensive rebounding gives the Knicks an edge few other teams possess — and it could be the difference between another strong season and a legitimate championship run.

A defensive anchor who changes everything

When Robinson is locked in, he’s one of the league’s most intimidating interior defenders. His size and timing allow him to erase drives at the rim, while his presence alone forces opponents to settle for lower-percentage shots.

Head coach Mike Brown, who has faced Robinson plenty of times from the sidelines, knows exactly how valuable that presence can be. Ian Begley of SNY relayed Brown’s perspective: “Mike Brown was asked about coaching against Mitchell Robinson in the past and said Robinson can win a game on his own solely from his offensive rebounding. He said Robinson has a great feel for the game, talked about him as one of the top lob threats in the NBA. Seems excited to coach the veteran center.”

That endorsement underscores just how unique Robinson is. Few big men in today’s NBA can swing a game without taking more than a handful of shots.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Offensive rebounding as a hidden weapon

Robinson’s offensive rebounding is his signature trait, and it remains one of the most underrated skills in the league. While most teams focus on transition defense after missed shots, Robinson thrives by punishing defenders who fail to box out. His tip-ins, putbacks, and hustle plays create extra possessions that break opponents’ backs.

Brown even emphasized how Robinson’s rebounding alone can decide outcomes, and it’s not an exaggeration. Those extra chances matter — especially for a Knicks team that added Jordan Clarkson and Malcolm Brogdon this offseason. With more scoring options around the perimeter, Robinson’s ability to reset plays could fuel an even more dynamic attack.

More than just boards and blocks

What makes Robinson special is that he isn’t a one-dimensional player. His lob-catching ability makes him one of the most dangerous rim runners in the NBA. That vertical spacing forces defenses to stay honest, opening the floor for Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, and the rest of the Knicks’ scoring core.

On defense, his rim protection allows perimeter defenders to apply more pressure without fear of getting burned inside. Robinson’s instincts and feel for the game — traits Brown highlighted — make him invaluable to a team looking to improve its pace and ball movement under its new head coach.

Health and availability remain key

As always, Robinson’s health will be the swing factor. Injuries have slowed him in past seasons, and the Knicks are expected to manage his minutes carefully, limiting back-to-backs to preserve him for the long haul.

But when Robinson is healthy, there are few centers in basketball who can impact the game on so many levels without demanding offensive touches.

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Why Robinson is the Knicks’ silent X-factor

The Knicks don’t need Robinson to score like a star. They need him to control the paint, punish teams on the glass, and provide the defensive backbone that turns them into contenders.

Mike Brown’s excitement about coaching him says it all — Robinson’s impact is undeniable, and if he stays healthy, he could be the silent force that pushes the Knicks to heights they haven’t seen in decades.