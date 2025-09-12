Knicks now have a difficult decision to make for their roster

The New York Knicks have stacked up on their depth. They have signed both Landry Shamet and Malcolm Brogdon to non-guaranteed deals, but both players could make an impact this upcoming season.

Knicks cannot afford to keep both Landry Shamet and Malcolm Brogdon

The issue that now arises is that they cannot afford to keep both players without going over the second apron with the current roster. Therefore, there could be a lot of moving parts in the weeks leading up to the regular season.

SNY’s Ian Begley hinted that a trade could be on the horizon to open up cap space to keep both Shamet and Brogdon.

“If you want depth at the point guard position, you want depth at the wing position, you’re going to have to make a move or decide between Shamet or Brogdon.”

The Knicks added a lot of depth in the scoring department by adding Shamet and Brogdon. Additionally, they brought in Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele earlier this summer, so now they could potentially have the deepest bench unit in the league.

The Knicks could make a trade that opens up cap space

New York has a few pieces that it could potentially trade to open up space. With the surplus of guards on the roster now, Miles McBride and Tyler Kolek become names to keep an eye on as the roster becomes finalized.

Mitchell Robinson has also been a name floated around in trade rumors, though he is less likely to be moved given that he is the backbone of their center depth.

With training camp less than two weeks away, a lot can be discovered in the coming weeks as to what the final roster may look like.