Knicks not looking to trade top bench guard

New York Knicks backup guard Miles McBride has been at the center of trade conversations as the team plans to make its final roster crunches.

Knicks not willing to trade Miles McBride

For them to keep more than one of the veterans they signed to non-guaranteed deals, they will have to trade someone to open up cap space. As for McBride’s standing on the market, SNY’s Ian Begley reported that New York is not interested in moving the guard at this time.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“Opposing teams are actually hoping that the Knicks make McBride available. The 25-year-old is in the second year of a three-year, $13 million extension. He’s valued highly by multiple teams around the league. His production, age and contract situation are all attractive. The Knicks also value him highly and have not been entertaining offers to trade at this point, per people familiar with the matter,” Begley wrote.

McBride is one of the team’s most important pieces. He was their top bench scorer last season and is continuing to evolve his game each year. He had an impressive performance in the first game of the preseason of the Philadelphia 76ers, leading the team in scoring with 12 points and also grabbing three steals and five rebounds.

The Knicks should look to trade a non-rotation piece

Trading him would open up the cap space necessary, but they would be cutting ties with a very valuable piece who could help win them a championship. He is critical to have on the roster, as he has the most continuity built with the starting five out of all of the other bench pieces that are projected to be in the rotation.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Instead, they should look to move one of the younger players who don’t have a clear path to playing time anytime soon. Tyler Kolek and Pacome Dadiet make the most sense, as those two have the most value on the market, and the Knicks could get a decent return package for them.

Nevertheless, it would appear that McBride is currently untouchable in trade talks, and the pesky guard will stay a part of a potential championship roster.