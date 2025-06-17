Knicks not interested in trading for Suns superstar forward

The Kevin Durant trade rumors have taken all the headlines to begin the offseason, with the New York Knicks in the thick of those rumors. At one point, New York was rumored to have interest in trading for the superstar forward to make a big upgrade to their roster this summer.

Knicks never showed interest in Kevin Durant

However, that does not appear to be the case anymore. According to ESPN’s Marc Spears, the Knicks are not interested in bringing in Durant this offseason.

“KD wanted the New York Knicks. He wanted to go there…The Knicks have no interest in bringing him in,” Spears said (h/t Let’s Talk Knicks on X).

Durant has reportedly narrowed down his preferred destinations to the Miami Heat, Houston Rockets, and San Antonio Spurs. He would have had the Knicks on his list, but they have not expressed interest in trading for him.

New York will pivot in a different direction

The superstar forward is still one of the top scorers in the league, despite being 37 years old next season. This past season with Phoenix, he averaged 26.6 points per game, but the Suns had a disastrous season, prompting the trade rumors.

New York reportedly was interested in Durant at one point, as they had made an offer for him by the trade deadline this season. However, nothing materialized from those discussions, and Durant remained in Phoenix.

New York, which is also still in the midst of a head coaching search, will now pivot in a different direction to upgrade their roster. They will likely pursue depth options to enhance their second unit, with plenty of solid options out there on the market.