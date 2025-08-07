Knicks not interested in signing former All-Star center in buyout market

The New York Knicks still have room to add a player through the veteran’s minimum, and several targets have been linked to them this offseason. One of those potential targets is Kevin Love, who was traded to the Utah Jazz earlier this offseason and is expected to be bought out.

Knicks not expected to sign Kevin Love in the buyout market

Despite rumors that the Knicks would be an ideal landing spot for Love, ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel reported that there is no interest from New York to bring him in.

“Word around the league surrounding Love is that he wants to end up in Los Angeles, sources said. There were some rumors that Love would want to go to New York, although there doesn’t seem to be much interest brewing from the Knicks,” Siegel wrote.

Siegel added that it seems likely he could end up with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he would reunite with LeBron James, nearly a decade after they won an NBA title together with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

Love wouldn’t have been a good fit for the Knicks

Love would have been an odd fit for New York, given that they already have frontcourt depth. Earlier this offseason, they signed Guerschon Yabusele to a two-year deal to help improve the bench, and they still have Ariel Hukporti and Pacome Dadiet waiting in the wings.

Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Therefore, Love wouldn’t have had a clear lane to playing time had he joined the Knicks. New York seems more focused on adding backcourt depth, with Ben Simmons being the presumed frontrunner to land that last veteran’s minimum spot on the roster.

Love could have been a strong veteran presence to have on the bench for New York, but the lack of available playing time doesn’t make him a strong fit to sign. Instead, expect them to pursue a player who can play meaningful minutes and provide a strong impact on the court.

Whoever that player ends up being remains to be seen, but it may not be long before they line someone up.