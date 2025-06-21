Knicks not expected to hire a head coach until after NBA Draft

The New York Knicks’ head coaching search has boiled down to a handful of candidates. This week, they completed interviews with both Taylor Jenkins and Mike Brown as they look for their next head coach of the franchise.

Knicks head coaching search to extend beyond draft

However, they aren’t expected to rush into a decision. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, they are not expected to officially have a coach in place until after the NBA Draft, which is set for Wednesday, June 25.

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

New York has reached out to several targets since it fired Tom Thibodeau earlier this month. They reached out to a bunch of teams and inquired about their currently employed head coaches, but the Knicks were turned away by each team.

Despite that, they reportedly aren’t closing the door on a pursuit of Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd and Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan. Jenkins and Brown appear to be the front-runners in their pursuit of a coach who can help lead them to a title.

Jenkins and Brown are the leading candidates for the job

Jenkins was formerly the head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies this past season but was fired just weeks before the postseason. He posted a 250-214 coaching record in six seasons with the Grizzlies and reached the playoffs three times.

Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Brown was the head coach of the Sacramento Kings for the past three seasons but was fired earlier this season after a 13-18 start. However, his tenure as Kings coach was mostly successful, reaching the postseason in 2023 and winning Coach of the Year.

It is still unclear what other candidates the Knicks will be considering in their search. They have no reason to rush a decision, and they must be confident in choosing the right guy as they prepare for a potential championship run next season.