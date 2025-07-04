Knicks’ newly signed backup center praises new head coach

The New York Knicks have made some big changes this summer. Along with signing Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele in free agency, they hired Mike Brown to be their next head coach.

Guerschon Yabusele praises Mike Brown

Yabusele recently spoke with Skweek TV and talked about what he hopes to get out of playing in New York next season. In particular, he gave high praise to Brown and is excited to work alongside him.

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

“He’s a great coach,” Yabusele said. “From what I’ve heard around from coaches in Philly, or just people in general. They just told me he’s a great guy. He listens to his staff, he wants to go hard. I’ve seen what he did with Sacramento, too; they were the first team in offense.”

Brown coached the Sacramento Kings for three seasons but was fired halfway through this past season after a 13-18 start. However, he won Coach of the Year in 2023 after leading the Kings back to the playoffs for the first time in nearly two decades and spearheading the top offense in the league.

The Knicks are going to have a new look next season

Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Brown’s coaching style emphasizes quick pace, ball movement, and scoring. Yabusele established himself as a solid all-around scorer last season with the Philadelphia 76ers, averaging 11.0 points on 50% shooting from the floor and 38% from three-point range.

The Knicks are hopeful that Brown will help ignite a more unified group next season. The team has real title aspirations, and bringing in new faces who are bought in on the coach’s game plan will go a long way towards potentially winning a title next season.